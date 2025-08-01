Homewood area events guide: August 2025

First Day of School
- Where: Homewood City Schools
- When: Thursday, Aug. 7
- Call: 205-871-9663
- Web: homewood.k12.al.us
- Details: Students in Homewood City Schools will begin the 2025-26 academic year on Aug. 7. The district, known for its commitment to excellence in education, serves approximately 4,000 students across five schools. From kindergartners entering the classroom for the first time to seniors at Homewood High School marking their final first day, students and staff are preparing for a year focused on learning and growth.
Homewood Star Candidate Forum
- Where: Rosewood Hall
- When: Tuesday, Aug. 12,
- 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Web: thehomewoodstar.com/news/homewood-star-candidate-forum
- Cost: Free
- Details: The Homewood Star will host a candidate forum ahead of the 2025 municipal election, where 12 candidates are running for mayor and City Council seats. The forum will offer voters a chance to hear directly from the candidates in a public group setting. All candidates are invited to attend and answer questions on key city issues.
Homewood Middle School Watermelon Scrimmage
- Where: Homewood Middle School
- When: Thursday, Aug. 14, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- Cost: Free, but feel free to bring your own watermelon
- Details: The annual Watermelon Scrimmage will return to Homewood Middle School, continuing a 27-year tradition that brings the school community together to celebrate the upcoming football season. The event showcases the seventh and eighth grade football teams, cheerleaders and dance team. One highlight is the watermelon relay challenge, where students pass a watermelon through their legs, one at a time.
First Football Game of the Season
- Where: Waldrop Stadium, 266 Snow Drive
- When: Friday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m.
- Web: gofan.co/app/school/AL1074
- Cost: $11
- Details: Homewood High School’s varsity football team will kick off its 2025 season at home against John Carroll Catholic High School on Aug. 22. The matchup marks the Patriots’ first game of the year and sets the tone for the upcoming season. Fans can expect an exciting night as Homewood looks to build momentum early. With returning talent and high energy, the Patriots are eager to start strong in front of their home crowd.
Back to School Bash
- Where: Patriot Park
- When: Saturday, Aug. 23, 4:30-8:30 p.m.
- Call: 205-332-6700
- Web: homewoodparks.com/special-events
- Cost: $10 wristband for unlimited rides
- Details: This event kicks off the new school year with rides, bounce houses, food and live entertainment. There is no admission charge, but to jump and play on the bounce houses and ride the mechanical attractions, you can purchase a wristband that will provide unlimited access to everything. Proceeds from the wristband sales go to benefit the Homewood High School Band.
Election Day
- Where: Homewood polling locations
- When: Tuesday, Aug. 26, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Web: cityofhomewood.com/elections
- Details: Homewood residents will head to the polls on Aug. 26 to elect a mayor and City Council representatives. Those chosen will lead the city into a new era, as Homewood transitions to a new form of government when officials are sworn in this November. The city will adopt a city manager–council structure, featuring one councilor from each of four newly created wards. The mayor will serve as council president under the new format.
City Meetings
Aug. 4 & 18: Finance, Planning and Development, Public Safety, Public Works and Special Issues Committees, 5 p.m., City Hall
Aug. 5: Arts Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Aug. 7: Board of Zoning Adjustments, 6 p.m., City Hall
Aug. 7: Park Board, 6 p.m., City Hall
Aug. 11 & 25: City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall
Aug. 12: Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall
Aug. 12: Historic Preservation Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall
Aug. 19: Environmental Commission, 6:30 p.m., Homewood Community Center
Aug. 21: Beautification Board, 12 p.m., City Hall
Library Events
Mondays: Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally, 2–3 p.m.
Aug. 1: Sip & Strokes, Large Auditorium, 6:30–8 p.m.
Aug. 2: Adult Crafting: Sips & Pokes 2-D Yarn Felting, Room 102, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Aug. 5: Adult Crafting Henna - With September Reed, Room 109, 6:30–8 p.m.
Aug. 15: Pop-Up Sushi Class for Adults, Round Auditorium, 6–8 p.m.
Aug. 17: Book Swap, Round Auditorium, 3:30–5 p.m.
Aug. 18: Fairy Gardens, Round Auditorium, 3:30–4 p.m.
Aug. 19: Watercolor Weird Art, Room 110, 4–6 p.m.
Aug. 26: Niki Sepsas Presents - Birmingham: Feeling the “Magic”, Round Auditorium, 2–3 p.m.