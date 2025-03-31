Homewood area events guide: April 2025

Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Theatre "Dearly Departed" will be on stage at the Homewood Theatre from April 3-13.

“Dearly Departed” at Homewood Theatre

Where: Homewood Theatre

When: April 3–13

Web: homewoodtheatre.com

Tickets: $25

In the Baptist backwoods of the Bible Belt, the Turpin family proves that living and dying in the South are seldom tidy and always hilarious. Despite their efforts to pull themselves together for their father’s funeral, siblings Ray-Bud, Junior and Delightful face personal struggles: Ray-Bud turns to alcohol as funeral expenses mount, Junior faces financial ruin and accusations of infidelity, and Delightful copes by eating her feelings. Their neighbors add to the chaos in this dark Southern comedy.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hand in Paw Patrons and their furry friends participate in Hand in Paw's 14th annual Mutt Strut in 2024.

Mutt Strut

Where: Homewood Central Park, 1632 Oxmoor Rd.

Expand Michael White (L) & Shelby May (R) & Basenji mix Griffin. Birmingham nonprofit Hand in Paw hosted the eighth annual Mutt Stuff fundraiser on the Campus Green at UAB on Saturday, April 15, 2017. It featured a 5K run in which dogs and people could take part.

When: April 5, 7:30 a.m.–noon

Call: 205-322-5144

Web: handinpaw.org/mutt-strut

Tickets: $30 for 5K, $25 for 1-mile fun run

Presented by Creative Dog Training, the 15th annual Mutt Strut is Birmingham’s dog-friendly 5K and 1-mile fun run. This year’s theme is inspired by retro ‘80s and early ‘90s fashion—think leg warmers, headbands and wagging tails. All proceeds benefit Hand in Paw’s Animal-Assisted Therapy programs. Strollers are welcome, and all dogs must be on a leash.

Expand Attendees at the fifth annual Block Party at Homewood Public Library, sponsored by the Homewood Library Foundation, on Sat., Aug. 11, 2018.

Homewood Library Foundation Block Party

Where: Homewood Public Library

When: April 5, 5–7:30 p.m.

Web: homewoodlibraryfoundation.org

Tickets: $25 for ages 21 and up, $10 for ages 4–20, free for children under 4 with an adult ticket

This family-friendly fundraiser benefits the library and features food and beverages from local sponsors, live music, and activities for all ages. Kids can enjoy an inflatable slide, games and more. Tickets are available online or at the door. The event is rain or shine.

× Expand Local community members attend the Crestline Egg Hunt on March 31, 2018.

Easter Egg Hunt

Where: Patriot Park, 710 Oak Grove Road

When: April 12, 10 a.m.–noon

Web: homewoodparks.com/special-events

The Homewood Easter Egg Hunt is for toddlers and children up to age 10. Kids will hunt for eggs in age-specific groups, and the Easter Bunny will be available for photos. Additional activities include games and prizes. Families should arrive early, as eggs disappear quickly. Participants must bring their own baskets.

Hop ‘n Shop

Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Swaddle Kids in downtown Homewood.

Where: Downtown Homewood

When: April 12, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Web: homewoodchamber.org

Join the businesses of 18th Street for Hop ‘n Shop 2025. Shoppers can hunt for coupons, candy and special deals while browsing downtown Homewood stores. The Easter Bunny will parade through downtown for photo opportunities.

Bell Center’s 13th Annual Cornhole Classic

Where: Good People Brewing

When: April 12, 11 a.m.

Web: thebellcenter.org/events/cornhole-classic

Tickets: $50 per team for Social Division, $60 per team for Competitive Division; prices increase $10 for day-of registration. Free admission for spectators.

The Bell Center’s Cornhole Classic is a round-robin tournament benefiting The Bell Center Early Intervention Programs. Top teams will advance to elimination rounds with a chance to win prizes. Food trucks will be on-site for food purchases.

April Official Meetings

April 1: Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall.

April 3: Board of Zoning Adjustments, 6 p.m., City Hall.

April 8: Arts Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

April 8: Historic Preservation Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall.

April 14: Beautification Board, noon, Homewood Community Center.

April 14: City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

April 28: City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Library Events at Homewood Public Library

Tuesdays: Once Upon a Storytime, 10–10:30 a.m., Round Auditorium.

Thursdays: Game Nights at the Library, 6–8:30 p.m., Room 101.

April 7: Student Art Show Red Carpet Reception, 5–6 p.m., Ellenburg Art Gallery.

April 17: Magic Hour Film Club – Waitress, 7–9 p.m., Large Auditorium.

April 25: Document Shredding & Electronics Recycling, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Library Back Parking Lot.

April 27: All Ages Plant and Seed Swap, 3–5 p.m., Large Auditorium. Register at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.