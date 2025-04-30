Homewood area event guide: May 2025

× Expand The Homewood Public Library.

Friends Bookstore $7 Bag Sale

Where: Homewood Public Library

When: May 1–3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Web: homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events

Tickets: $7 a bag

Details: The Friends of the Library’s annual Bag Sale allows community members to shop the store and fill a bag with as many books as it will hold for just $7. Bags will be provided. All proceeds benefit the Homewood Public Library. The Friends of the Library is a nonprofit organization supporting the library through fundraising and volunteerism.

Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Outdoors Alabama Outdoors supports local non-profits and raises environmental awareness for conservation during their annual Party on the Porch events.

Alabama Outdoors Party on the Porch

Where: 3054 Independence Drive

When: May 2, 6-8 p.m.

Contact: aocares@aloutdoors.com

Web: alabamaoutdoors.com

Tickets: Free to attend; $10 donation for of-age guests includes wristband and souvenir cup

Details: Party on the Porch features local musicians, breweries, food trucks and artisans for a fun, family- and dog-friendly evening. Activities include cornhole and giveaways. Each event benefits a local nonprofit and promotes environmental awareness. Held first Fridays, April–October (excluding July). May’s beneficiary is the Freshwater Land Trust.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Quinn Lott, 3, Emmie James Scroggins, 5, and Lizzy Scroggins, 3, eat ice cream as they wait to ride a swing carnival ride at the We Love Homewood Day festival held at Homewood Central Park on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

We Love Homewood Day

Where: Central Park

When: May 3, 7:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Call: 205-332-6700

Web: homewoodparks.com/wlhd

Tickets: 5K: $30; Timed 1 mile: $15; Fun run: $10. Festival is free.

Details: This annual celebration of the Homewood community includes a parade, 5K run and a festival at Central Park with inflatables, rides and activities for all ages. Enjoy live music from the Homewood High School Band and a DJ, along with food and vendor booths.

Rosé in the Roses

Expand Photo by Erin Nelson A pollenating bee moves from one rose to another in the Dunn Formal Rose Garden at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens

When: May 6, 5:30-7 p.m.

Call: 205-414-3950

Web: bbgardens.org/event/rose-in-the-roses-2025

Cost: $35 for members; $40 for nonmembers

Details: Enjoy rosé selected by Finch Fine Wines amid the blooming roses at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens Junior Board, this fundraiser supports internships that provide college students with hands-on public horticulture experience. Reservations required.

× Expand Homewood's 15th annual Motherwalk, which is put on each year by the Norma Livingston Ovarian Foundation, brought out about a hundred participants, friends and family members to raise money for ovarian cancer research and awareness. Motherwalk took place at Homewood Central Park on Saturday, May 12 at 8 a.m.

2025 Motherwalk

Where: Central Park

When: May 10, 6:30-11 a.m.

Call: 205-540-0310

Web: cureovariancancer.org/events/motherwalk

Tickets: 5K: $30; 1 Mile Fun Run: $25; Free for ovarian cancer survivors

Details: Hosted by the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation, the 22nd annual Motherwalk celebrates survivors, honors those lost and raises awareness of ovarian cancer’s silent symptoms. All proceeds support research and education.

Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood High School honored the Patriot Class of 2023 at commencement at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Homewood High School Graduation

Where: Pete Hanna Center, Samford University

When: May 17, 5 p.m.

Call: 205-871-9663

Web: homewood.k12.al.us/hhs

Details: Homewood High School seniors will receive their diplomas and celebrate the end of their K–12 education. Principal Joel Henneke will present the graduates, with valedictorian and salutatorian distinctions to be announced at the ceremony.

Official Meetings

May 1: Board of Zoning Adjustments, City Hall, 6 p.m.

May 1: Park Board, 6 p.m.

May 5 & 19: Finance, Planning and Development, Public Safety, Public Works and Special Issues Committees, City Hall

May 6: Planning Commission, City Hall, 6 p.m.

May 12: Beautification Board, City Hall, noon

May 12 & 26: City Council

May 13: Arts Council, City Hall, 6 p.m.

May 13: Historic Preservation Commission, City Hall, 6 p.m.

May 20: Environmental Commission, Homewood Community Center, 6:30 p.m.

Library Events

Mondays: Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally, 2-3 p.m.

Mondays: Clases de informática en español, Computer Training Lab, 6-8 p.m.

May 8 & 22: Teen Theatre Thursday, Large Auditorium, 4-5 p.m.

May 13: Library Board Meeting, Boardroom, 5 p.m.

May 15: Big Ideas Book Club, Boardroom, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

May 20: Seasonal Stories with Sid Burgess, Round Auditorium, 1-2 p.m.

May 22: Miniature Painting with September Reed, Room 109, 6:30-8 p.m.