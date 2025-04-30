Homewood area event guide: May 2025

The Homewood Public Library.
Friends Bookstore $7 Bag Sale
Where: Homewood Public Library
When: May 1–3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Web: homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events
Tickets: $7 a bag
Details: The Friends of the Library’s annual Bag Sale allows community members to shop the store and fill a bag with as many books as it will hold for just $7. Bags will be provided. All proceeds benefit the Homewood Public Library. The Friends of the Library is a nonprofit organization supporting the library through fundraising and volunteerism.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Outdoors
Alabama Outdoors supports local non-profits and raises environmental awareness for conservation during their annual Party on the Porch events.
Alabama Outdoors Party on the Porch
Where: 3054 Independence Drive
When: May 2, 6-8 p.m.
Contact: aocares@aloutdoors.com
Web: alabamaoutdoors.com
Tickets: Free to attend; $10 donation for of-age guests includes wristband and souvenir cup
Details: Party on the Porch features local musicians, breweries, food trucks and artisans for a fun, family- and dog-friendly evening. Activities include cornhole and giveaways. Each event benefits a local nonprofit and promotes environmental awareness. Held first Fridays, April–October (excluding July). May’s beneficiary is the Freshwater Land Trust.
Photo by Erin Nelson
Quinn Lott, 3, Emmie James Scroggins, 5, and Lizzy Scroggins, 3, eat ice cream as they wait to ride a swing carnival ride at the We Love Homewood Day festival held at Homewood Central Park on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
We Love Homewood Day
Where: Central Park
When: May 3, 7:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Call: 205-332-6700
Tickets: 5K: $30; Timed 1 mile: $15; Fun run: $10. Festival is free.
Details: This annual celebration of the Homewood community includes a parade, 5K run and a festival at Central Park with inflatables, rides and activities for all ages. Enjoy live music from the Homewood High School Band and a DJ, along with food and vendor booths.
Rosé in the Roses
Photo by Erin Nelson
A pollenating bee moves from one rose to another in the Dunn Formal Rose Garden at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Monday, June 29, 2020.
Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens
When: May 6, 5:30-7 p.m.
Call: 205-414-3950
Web: bbgardens.org/event/rose-in-the-roses-2025
Cost: $35 for members; $40 for nonmembers
Details: Enjoy rosé selected by Finch Fine Wines amid the blooming roses at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Hosted by the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens Junior Board, this fundraiser supports internships that provide college students with hands-on public horticulture experience. Reservations required.
Homewood's 15th annual Motherwalk, which is put on each year by the Norma Livingston Ovarian Foundation, brought out about a hundred participants, friends and family members to raise money for ovarian cancer research and awareness. Motherwalk took place at Homewood Central Park on Saturday, May 12 at 8 a.m.
2025 Motherwalk
Where: Central Park
When: May 10, 6:30-11 a.m.
Call: 205-540-0310
Web: cureovariancancer.org/events/motherwalk
Tickets: 5K: $30; 1 Mile Fun Run: $25; Free for ovarian cancer survivors
Details: Hosted by the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation, the 22nd annual Motherwalk celebrates survivors, honors those lost and raises awareness of ovarian cancer’s silent symptoms. All proceeds support research and education.
Photo courtesy of Scott Butler
Homewood High School honored the Patriot Class of 2023 at commencement at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Homewood High School Graduation
Where: Pete Hanna Center, Samford University
When: May 17, 5 p.m.
Call: 205-871-9663
Details: Homewood High School seniors will receive their diplomas and celebrate the end of their K–12 education. Principal Joel Henneke will present the graduates, with valedictorian and salutatorian distinctions to be announced at the ceremony.
Official Meetings
May 1: Board of Zoning Adjustments, City Hall, 6 p.m.
May 1: Park Board, 6 p.m.
May 5 & 19: Finance, Planning and Development, Public Safety, Public Works and Special Issues Committees, City Hall
May 6: Planning Commission, City Hall, 6 p.m.
May 12: Beautification Board, City Hall, noon
May 12 & 26: City Council
May 13: Arts Council, City Hall, 6 p.m.
May 13: Historic Preservation Commission, City Hall, 6 p.m.
May 20: Environmental Commission, Homewood Community Center, 6:30 p.m.
Library Events
Mondays: Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally, 2-3 p.m.
Mondays: Clases de informática en español, Computer Training Lab, 6-8 p.m.
May 8 & 22: Teen Theatre Thursday, Large Auditorium, 4-5 p.m.
May 13: Library Board Meeting, Boardroom, 5 p.m.
May 15: Big Ideas Book Club, Boardroom, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
May 20: Seasonal Stories with Sid Burgess, Round Auditorium, 1-2 p.m.
May 22: Miniature Painting with September Reed, Room 109, 6:30-8 p.m.