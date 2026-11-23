× Expand Photo courtesy of the city of Homewood

The City of Homewood has announced changes to municipal services for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Homewood City Hall will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.

Amwaste garbage collection will operate normally Monday-Wednesday. There will be no garbage collection Thursday.

Thursday routes will instead be collected Friday, Nov. 27, while Friday routes will be collected Saturday, Nov. 28.

Homewood's debris truck schedule will also change for the holiday week.

Monday's debris route will operate as normal. On Tuesday, crews will collect both Tuesday and Wednesday routes. On Wednesday, crews will collect Wednesday and Thursday routes.

There will be no city debris collection Thursday or Friday.

Residents whose regular service falls later in the week should plan for the adjusted schedule.