City announces MLK Day garbage and trash schedule changes

× Expand Image courtesy of the City of Homewood

The City of Homewood has announced changes to its trash pickup schedule for the week of Jan. 19-23 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Garbage and recycling services, handled by Amwaste, will run on their regular schedule with no changes.

However, trash pickup (claw truck) will operate on a modified schedule:

Monday: No pickup

Monday routes will run Tuesday

Tuesday routes will run Wednesday

Wednesday routes will run Thursday

Thursday and Friday routes will both run Friday

Residents are encouraged to place items out according to the adjusted schedule.