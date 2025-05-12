Homewood agrees to buy vacant Waffle House

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Former Waffle House The former Waffle House on Oxmoor Road has sat unused for several years.

The city of Homewood will soon be the owner of the old Waffle House at 185 Oxmoor Rd.

The long-vacant building had been an eyesore for the city. On Monday night, the council voted to buy the building.

“It was an offer that came last minute from them because we had legal actions against them, and they basically gave us an offer,” said Glen Adams, Homewood city manager. “So by doing this we get the property immediately.”

Adams said the city will likely add parking to the area on the site of the old Waffle House.

“I think the intent all along was to create the parking that's short in that area. There's a parking lot that exists, but we would fill in the back side and make it level and then pave that so that we have a greater capacity for that area,” Adams said. “Because there are restaurants about to open, there are businesses around there, and parking is short.”

The council also voted to add a deputy finance director position for the city.

Adams said the action came after a city-hired consultant analyzed the need for the city.

“They determined that there's manpower required at the middle management level,” Adams said. “So the deputy level is what we've decided to fill, because we don't have any backfill for the leadership in that department and with the budget we have, we probably should.”

All items regarding the Creekside development received their second reading ahead of the June 9 public hearing.

Other items the council acted on are as follows:

Approval was given to add a streetlight at 1455 Overlook Road.

The City Manager was authorized to sign a contract with White Oak Solutions for IT Engineering Services.

A contract with WallCraft for creek wall footing repairs was approved.

Approval was given to pay the invoice for auditing expenses to BMSS.

The city manager was authorized to execute a contract with Schoel Engineering for engineering design and with Romtech for the purchase of a Restroom/Pavilion facility at the Greenway/Soccer Park.

The city manager was authorized to sign an agreement with ICC-CDS for Laserfiche support.

A crosswalk at the intersection of Mayfair and Ridge Road was approved.

A crosswalk at the intersection of Carr and Broadway was approved.

You can view the full meeting below: