Homewood 911 switches to Shelby County

Homewood's 911 call center switched to Shelby County 911 on Tuesday, helping first responders cut down response time.

The city announced the change on their website and social channels Tuesday morning, stating that "calling 911 will still work the same way."

Homewood residents should still dial 911 during an emergency they requires police, fire or an ambulance, and help will come just like it always has. The only difference is that Shelby County’s system will now handle calls, which should first responders get to people even faster.

The City of Homewood will still have its non-emergency number, 205-332-6200. Plus, the fire department will now share a dispatch center with nearby cities, which means they can work together better when there’s a big fire. The new system can handle a significant number of calls at once, so during big storms or major events, more people can get help quickly.