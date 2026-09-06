Homewood’s Sgt. Justin Self named Hometown Hero by US Attorney’s Office

× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Homewood’s Sgt. Justin Self named Hometown Hero by U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Homewood Police Sgt. Justin Self was recognized as a Hometown Hero by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama in a ceremony in May, an award commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States and honoring the ideals of liberty, service and civic responsibility.

The ceremony drew special agents in charge from the U.S. Army Office of the Inspector General, the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Secret Service, along with FBI leadership and Homewood Mayor Jennifer Andress.

“We are so proud to honor Sergeant Self as our Hometown Hero for his service to his country and community,” Acting U.S. Attorney Catherine Crosby said. “Sergeant Self is the best among us. Because of his service, and others who joined him, the United States has enjoyed 250 years of freedom.”

Self joined the U.S. Army in 1998 as an infantryman before earning his Green Beret as a weapons sergeant in the Army Special Forces. Over a 20-year military career with the 20th Special Forces Group, based in Alabama, he deployed to Afghanistan from August 2002 to 2003 and again from October 2007 to 2008, and to Iraq for nine months beginning in January 2011. He also conducted training missions in Central Africa and Eastern Europe. Self received two Bronze Star Medals during his service and retired from the Army in May 2018.

“I kept thinking, why me,” Self said of the recognition. “There are so many people more deserving of this.”

Self’s law enforcement career began with the Fairfield Police Department in 2002. He joined Homewood in 2006 and has spent 24 years in policing. He now supervises the department’s Special Investigations Unit, which handles narcotics, vice, human trafficking, financial crimes and child exploitation cases, and serves as team sergeant for the department’s Tactical Team. He has also worked as a patrol officer, a member of the Street Crimes Task Force and spent nearly eight years as Homewood’s training sergeant.

Self said the unit typically has several narcotics investigations open at any given time, and the work rarely moves as quickly as it does on television.

“This is not something you wrap up in an hour like you see on TV,” Self said. “Some weeks we have three or four cases open at once, tracking down dealers, and it might take months before you finally catch up to the people you are after. But when you take the money out of it, the drug money that keeps children and women trapped in that life, that is the real reward. It is not the paycheck. It is knowing you kept someone from becoming a victim.”

Lt. Greg Brundage, who has been close friends with Self for 20 years, said the award recognizes a rare kind of selflessness.

“This award correctly recognizes someone who has continued to put service above his own interest,” Brundage said. “His deployments took him away from his family for years at a time. What he thinks of as common is actually pretty uncommon.”

Brundage pointed to an incident several years ago in which Self led a team responding to a domestic violence call involving a kidnapped woman whose leg had been broken. After a six-hour standoff, the suspect began harming the victim further with an explosive device. Self and his team moved in, and he personally pulled the attacker off the woman, rescuing her.

Self, who grew up in Trussville and now lives in Springville with his wife and three daughters, ages 15, 17 and 19, said his time overseas shaped how he sees his work today.

“When you see the rest of the world, you realize the privilege we have in this country,” he said. “Any limitations here are the ones you put on yourself.”