Homewood’s Samantha Griffin attends Alabama Governor’s Youth Leadership Forum

Photo courtesy of Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services Homewood's Samantha Griffin recently participated in the 2025 Alabama Governor'sYouth Leadership Forum.

Samantha Griffin of Homewood recently participated in the Alabama Governor’s Youth Leadership Forum on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile.

The five-day event equips high school students with disabilities with valuable leadership skills through sessions on self-esteem, career exploration, technology, independent living and etiquette. During last week’s graduation ceremonies, Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services Statewide Transition Coordinator Tasha Harrison-Betts encouraged the group to apply the lessons they have learned at YLF and grow from life’s challenges.

“In every experience that you have, grow from it,” she said. “You’re going to make mistakes, but you can change things. If you made a mistake, it is okay. Pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and keep on going.”

Harrison-Betts urged the delegates to carry themselves with a sense of pride.

“Never forget what is inside of you,” she said. “That’s the most important thing. You were made exactly how you were intended to be made. Love yourself, value yourself, and wherever you go, make sure you leave your mark. You matter, and what you do matters.”

The participants traveled to Flight Works for a tour and conducted a mentor luncheon, where delegates interacted with and received advice from successful adults with disabilities. YLF delegates are chosen through a statewide search for students displaying leadership potential. To be eligible, an individual must be a high school junior or senior with a disability between 17 and 21 years old.