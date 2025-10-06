Homewood’s Michelle Hamrick named JCPLA Librarian of the Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Public Library Michelle Hamrick, assistant director of operations, stands inside the Homewood Public Library. She was named the 2025 JCPLA Librarian of the Year in October.

Michelle Hamrick, assistant director of operations at the Homewood Public Library, has been named the 2025 Librarian of the Year by the Jefferson County Public Library Association.

The award, presented during JCPLA Staff Day on Oct. 3, honors exceptional leadership, innovation and service across the county’s library system.

Since joining the Homewood Public Library in 2022, Hamrick has led key efforts to strengthen staff development, streamline onboarding, and support collaboration across departments. She introduced a structured training system for new employees — including detailed guides, glossaries, and timelines — and launched focus groups and cross-training opportunities that have helped unify the library’s team culture.

Hamrick also played a lead role in digitizing the library’s local history collection, serving as project manager for an LSTA grant. She now represents the library on the City of Homewood Historical Preservation Committee.

“Michelle Hamrick exemplifies excellence in library leadership and professional development,” said Homewood Library Director Judith Wright. “Her vision, mentorship, and dedication inspire both staff and colleagues across Jefferson County.”

Before coming to Homewood, Hamrick spent more than a decade at the Irondale Public Library, where she served as teen librarian and later assistant director. She has also held leadership roles with JCPLA, including serving as president in 2016 and contributing to several Jefferson County Library Cooperative committees.