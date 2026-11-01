Homewood’s Holiday Open House allows community to share the season

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nadeau Furniture. Santa himself will make an appearance during this Holiday Open House, like he did here at Nadeau Furniture.

Long before the first cold snap, the holidays arrive early in downtown Homewood. They come the first week of November, when shop doors swing open, windows glow with garland and light and neighbors who haven’t seen each other since summer stop on the sidewalk to catch up. The season arrives with the Holiday Open House, and for the shop owners who make it happen, it is the moment the whole year leans toward.

This year’s Downtown Homewood Holiday Open House takes place Thursday, Nov. 5, 5-8 p.m. Local small businesses will stay open late and offer exclusive promotions and discounts. Guests can enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres and holiday drinks, carolers, and a free trolley running the downtown loop. Santa Claus will make a special appearance.

Both Homewood residents and out-of-town guests enjoy the open house, which is part holiday kickoff and part homecoming. It is an evening when browsing turns into visiting and a quick errand can stretch into a night out.

At Tracy-Barrett Interiors, decorator Lynette Minson is already at work getting ready.

“This first week of November is our Super Bowl,” Minson said. “I love to help people fall in love with their spaces. We need more beauty in this world.”

It’s a fitting thought for a season built around gathering at home, around tables and trees and the rooms where families make their memories.

Patti Lovoy at Alabama Goods is looking forward to the open house and to introducing the products of Alabama to out-of-town guests.

“We always have people from all over visiting relatives, and they come into the store and adore all the Alabama products we have,” Lovoy said, then added with a laugh, “And they always say they have to get something from Alabama.”

The open house doesn’t belong only to the people who live here. It also belongs to the sisters, cousins and college roommates who come to town for the holidays and want to carry a piece of the place home with them.

At Seibels Cottages, Kelly Seibels always welcomes clients and guests with live music and refreshments.

“The open house kicks off the season, and we get to meet an incredible number of new people who enjoy downtown Homewood,” Seibels said. “It’s the biggest street party of the year.”

That is the spirit of the night. It’s less about what goes into the shopping bag than about whom you run into on the way to the next door.

Early in November, before the last leaves have fallen, downtown Homewood will turn on its lights for the holidays. Doors will open, music will drift onto the sidewalk and neighbors will stop to talk. The holidays will still be weeks away, but on this street, they will already feel like they’re here.