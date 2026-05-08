Homewood City Council to hear 2026 citizen survey results Monday

The Homewood City Council on Monday is expected to hear results of the 2026 citizen survey regarding city services.

The survey allowed members of the public to provide feedback about things such as public safety, parks, streets, stormwater, trash, the Homewood Public Library and communication.

All responses were gathered and reviewed in a confidential manner by a third party called the ETC Institute. The survey results are to be shared at Monday’s City Council work session at 4:30 p.m. at Homewood City Hall.

The City Council also on Monday, during its 6 p.m., action meeting, will consider whether to transfer $25,000 in the budget from a sidewalk account to an account for traffic signals.

See the full agenda for the 4:30 p.m. work session and the 6 p.m. action meeting.

The Homewood Star will have coverage of the meetings online in the following days.