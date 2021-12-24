Hollywood Garden Club presents $12,000 check for Hollywood Boulevard bridge project

× Expand From left to right: Hollywood Garden Club Vice President Shelley Grissom, Councilor Jennifer Andress and Hollywood Garden Club President Abby Mann.

Members of the Hollywood Garden Club presented a check for $12,000 to Councilor Jennifer Andress for the Hollywood Boulevard bridge project.

"The Hollywood Garden Club values safety and accessibility, and we are honored to contribute funds to this project, literally bridging communities that share these values," said Hollywood Garden Club president Abby Mann.

"It means the world to our Highway 280 Public Road Cooperative District to have the support of the Hollywood Garden Club," Andress said. "This substantial financial donation proves that our neighborhood believes in the necessity of this bridge improvement, and addition of pedestrian access. Their grassroots fundraising shows the impact citizens can have on their community. Thank you so very much to the Hollywood Garden Club!"