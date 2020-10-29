Holiday Open House to be weeklong event

× Expand Staff photo. Instead of a one-day-only event, like what has been done in years past, this year’s Holiday Open House will be a weeklong shopping celebration Nov. 5-11.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the holiday shopping season again this year with the Holiday Open House Market Days.

The event is geared toward encouraging people across the region to shop in Homewood, chamber director Meredith Drennen said.

“We know residents are very supportive of our local businesses, but the chamber takes this opportunity to market across the region,” she said. “There is so much that is special about Homewood businesses, and especially in a pandemic, it is so important to support our small-business owners.”

The event will give downtown businesses a chance to offer special deals and display Christmas products. Instead of a one-day-only event, like what has been done in years past, the chamber is shifting this year’s open house to a weeklong shopping celebration on Nov. 5-11. This will give event organizers an opportunity to space out the celebration to help participants follow COVID-19 guidelines.

There will be live performances on 18th Street South each day at 3 p.m., such as performances from Homewood Theatre.

The chamber invites shoppers to send in three receipts from Homewood businesses to be entered to win a gift card to a Homewood business every day during the Market Days. Drennen said the chamber also plans to post Facebook Live videos to its Facebook page to show holiday shoppers doing their social-distance shopping.

“The benefit of Holiday Open House always has been to start the holiday shopping season as early as possible for these local businesses,” Drennen said. “This year, it’s more important than ever. Shop local and support your local businesses.”