Holiday Open House set for Nov. 7

× Expand Staff photo. The Homewood Chamber of Commerce will host its Holiday Open House on Nov. 7 from 5-8 p.m.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Open House is set to bring unique shops to the forefront for holiday shopping.

All of the 18th Street shops and some others in downtown Homewood will participate in the event, which will be Nov. 7, from 5-8 p.m.

Mandy Williams, the chamber’s public relations and marketing director, said this event is a great way to begin the holiday season.

“Holiday Open House is a wonderful kickoff to the holiday season and has become a much-beloved tradition for Homewood residents and non-residents alike,” Williams said. “Shoppers can get a head start on all of their holiday shopping while enjoying refreshments and the beautifully decorated shops. The children absolutely love the trolley rides and meeting the North Pole’s one and only St. Nick.”

During the Holiday Open House, shoppers will get special deals. The event will also have items for kids such as a trolley, Santa Claus experience and other things.

Williams said this is one of the chamber’s most exciting and anticipated events of the year. She also said shoppers from all over the Birmingham area participate.

“We are proud to have so many locally owned businesses in our community, and we look forward to hosting the event again this year,” Williams said.