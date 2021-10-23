Holiday open house back to solo night of shopping

× Expand Photo courtesy of Meredith Drennen. Seibels in downtown Homewood is decorated for Christmas in November 2019 for the city’s holiday open house event.

This year’s Holiday Open House in downtown Homewood will again be held on a single night, as opposed to the weeklong event held last year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Meredith Drennen, executive director of the Homewood Chamber of Commerce.

The open house is set for Nov. 4, 5:30-8 p.m., and includes many of the businesses along 18th Street and in the central business district, Drennen said.

“It’s just a really great evening shopping event,” she said.

The event is in its 21st year and gives people an opportunity to get started on their Christmas shopping. Food and beverages are available for purchase, and the businesses will have their Christmas decorations and items out for purchase, Drennen said.

While this year’s event is back to being a single night, Drennen said doors will be open to improve circulation, and some food and beverages may be served outside as well. It is possible that some businesses will have tailgate tents set up as well, giving people an outdoor shopping option, Drennen said.

While there may or may not be special deals available, the event will allow residents to come and see the city’s main shopping area lit up with Christmas lights and businesses decorated for the holidays, which is the main draw, Drennen said.