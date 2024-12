× Expand illustration courtesy of city of Homewood

The city of Homewood has shared the garbage pickup schedule for the Christmas holiday.

Tuesday trash pickup is normal, but Thursday routes will run on Friday and Friday routes will run on Saturday.

Debris pickup with the claw truck will also see schedule changes, with Tuesday and Wednesday routes running on Thursday. Thursday and Friday routes will run on Friday.

For more details visit: https://bit.ly/3Q6BgXJ