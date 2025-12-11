Holiday Cookie Decorating Class set for Dec. 14 at Homewood Library

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library will host a Holiday Cookie Decorating Class on Sunday, Dec. 14, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Large Auditorium.

The hands-on workshop will be led by Nancy Jane’s Bakes and is designed for anyone who wants to enjoy a creative, festive activity, whether they have experience with decorating or are trying it for the first time.

Participants will decorate four holiday-themed cookies, with all supplies provided. The class encourages creativity and offers a relaxed setting for families and individuals to get into the holiday spirit.

Children and teens are welcome to participate but must be accompanied by an adult, and each attendee must have a ticket.

Tickets are $28, including fees, and must be purchased online in advance. You can purchase tickets on the library website. For more information, contact judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.