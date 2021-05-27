History brought to life

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Stephens Pugh. Sixth graders Ella McMillan and Delaney Sparacio portray their favorite American heroes — Jeannette Rankin and Jane Addams — during the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Wax Museum. The event was part of the class social studies project they shared with other students in the school.

Sixth graders Ella McMillan and Delaney Sparacio portray their favorite American heroes — Jeannette Rankin and Jane Addams — during the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Wax Museum. The event was part of the class social studies project they shared with other students in the school. Photo courtesy of Mary Stephens Pugh.