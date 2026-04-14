Historic Hollywood Home Tour returning April 19

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hollywood Tour of Homes. Homewood’s Hollywood Tour of Homes returns April 19 Homewood’s Hollywood Tour of Homes is returning this year on April 19.

Homewood’s Hollywood Tour of Homes is returning this year on April 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. sponsored by the Hollywood Garden Club.

“This is a really popular event for people who are interested in the history of Homewood as well as getting the opportunity to see some of the homes in person,” said Amanda Timko, Hollywood Garden Club home tour chair. “We have people who love to come to this each time we have it and really look forward to the homes we have on the tour.”

The tour originally began in the 1980s as a way for people to explore the historic charm within the homes of the Hollywood neighborhood.

Timko said the tour has consistently been a well-attended event and guests look forward to coming back year after year.

This year, the Hollywood Garden Club has also put together a centennial cookbook made up of recipes from residents in the neighborhood to sell at the event.

The history of Homewood’s Hollywood dates back to 1924 when real estate developer Clyde Nelson had a vision for a portion of Homewood to resemble Hollywood, California.

Nelson incorporated the Hollywood Land Co. with a community of Spanish-style houses. He paid $109,800 for the land.

Nelson hired Harvard University-trained landscape architect Rubee J. Pearse to develop a plan for the 750-lot neighborhood, including lot lines, green spaces, housing placement and roads. Birmingham-based architect George P. Turner designed most of the original houses.

Individual lots at the time sold for $1,800 to $3,700 and completed homes sold for $15,000 to $35,000, according to information provided by The Hollywood Garden Club.

Nelson was very particular with what he would allow lot owners to build, eventually allowing popular Tudor Revival-style homes. However, he insisted on strict design codes in keeping with his vision for the community.

At the end of 1926, Hollywood was incorporated as a township. In 2002, the Hollywood Historic District was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Each year, four homes are featured on the tour. The decision on which homes to feature is largely based on the Garden Club.

“We start with our Garden Club, crowdsourcing for anyone that would be interested or if they have a neighbor or friend that would be willing to open their doors for the tour,” Timko said. “We are lucky to have the tour as a longstanding tradition, so people are excited and willing to be on tour to showcase our unique 100-year history.”

Currently, 220 members make up The Garden Club, and proceeds from the event go to beautification for the neighborhood or to Shades Cahaba Elementary.

Tickets are $40, which provides an entry to the four homes. There is no limit on tickets, and they are available for advance purchase. Tickets can also be purchased the day of the tour via cash or Venmo only.

The homes on tour this year are: 5 Pamona Ave., 323 La Prado Circle, 232 Poinciana Drive and 206 Malaga.

For more information about the tour and to purchase tickets, visit hollywoodgardenclubbham.com.