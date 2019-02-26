Historic commission to apply for 'certified local government' status

× 1 of 2 Expand Sydney Cromwell Certified Local Government Brittany Foley speaks to the City Council's special issues committee about becoming a certified local government on Feb. 25, 2019. × 2 of 2 Expand Sydney Cromwell Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month Mayor Scott McBrayer presents a resolution declaring March as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month to representatives from the American Cancer Society on Feb. 25, 2019. Prev Next

The Homewood Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) has been given the green light to apply for certified local government status through the National Parks Service (NPS), which opens up grant opportunities for historic preservation work.

The Homewood City Council unanimously approved the request to apply for the status at its Feb. 25 meeting.

By becoming a certified local government, former HPC Chair Brittany Foley said, Homewood will be one of 20-plus such communities in Alabama that can apply for grants through the NPS. The grants are typically $10,000 or less and require a 40 percent match by the local organization in funds or donated time, and they can be used for training, pre-planning, surveys and other preservation projects within the city.

“We would really like to be a part of this because we’re really excited to be a more effective resource for the community,” she said, adding that there are no "strings attached" that require Homewood to enact any ordinances related to preservation.

According to the NPS, a city must have an official historic commission, enforce state or local preservation ordinances, maintain an inventory system for local historic resources and encourage public participation in historic preservation in order to be part of the certified local government program.

Alabama has about $80,000 to give out annually. Foley said the HPC has discussed its first grant application being to help historic churches in Rosedale pay for deferred maintenance projects “because those are very important to the community but it’s something that always falls short on the list."

However, the request had been delayed by the council since Jan. 28 for more information, and time is now limited to meet the 2019 grant application deadline on March 29.

Foley said the HPC's annual operating budget is around $5,000. Being a certified local government would also help pave the way for them to apply for larger grants, Foley said, funded through other organizations.

“They have done a lot of work and they have put a lot of themselves into this,” said Ward 4 Councilor Barry Smith in a special issues committee meeting prior to the council vote.

The council's special issues committee also expects to discuss a proposed ordinance regulating time limits on hotel stays at its March 4 meeting.

The proposed ordinance was on the agenda but was not discussed, Ward 3 Councilor Patrick McClusky said, due to a lack of time to let owners of Homewood's hotels and other interested parties share their opinions.

McClusky said the issue arose due to concern over multi-month or multi-year stays at some hotels in the city. He and Ward 4 Councilor Alex Wyatt said there is a state limit of 180 consecutive days, but a time limit for Homewood has not been discussed yet.

“We could extend it, we could reduce it. We just don’t know based on what we hear next Monday,” McClusky said.

Times and agendas for the March 4 committee meetings will be posted on the city website, cityofhomewood.com.

