High schoolers participate in 2-day Senate simulation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson. Students during the Senate simulation in Clayton Sweeney’s third period class.

Homewood High School students held a two-day Senate simulation where the students wrote bills and passed them through committees. Each bill was debated and either became law or failed to be passed on the Senate floor.

“We want to take a minute to congratulate our seniors who have worked hard and exemplified civil discourse at the highest levels, while taking on the roles of U.S. Senators, by writing, debating and ultimately choosing to pass or fail legislation on the Senate floor,” teachers Elizabeth McGowin and Clayton Sweeney said.

– Submitted by Merrick Wilson.