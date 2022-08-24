High school band celebrates 50th anniversary

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. The Homewood drum line performs during halftime in a game between Homewood and McAdory in September 2021 at McAdory Stadium in McCalla.

This year marks 50 years since the formation of the Homewood High School band, and alumni are invited to come together and celebrate later this month.

On Sept. 23, the band and all of its auxiliaries will have a 50th-anniversary celebration at Waldrop Stadium before the Patriots football game. The current band and all of those who have ever marched in a Homewood Patriot Band show are invited to participate.

All musicians will play usual football arrangements as well as the alma mater. Alumni from the Star-Spangled Girls, Patriot Guard, Majorettes and Rifle Corps from the 1970s, as well as former drum majors, will also be returning to participate.

On Sept. 24, alumni are invited to tour the high school’s fine arts wing and will be served lunch with a video presentation showing photos and memories from the past 50 years.

The current band has roughly 400 members and has a legacy of winning competitions and participating in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rose Bowl Parade. Founded in 1972, the band is currently under the direction of Chris Cooper. ​​Tour of the fine arts building begins at 10 a.m. on Sept. 24, followed by complimentary lunch for alums and a video presentation.