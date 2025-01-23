HHS show choir gears up for competition season

× Expand Photo courtesy of Choir Director Byron Mosquera Network members performed at the high school's 2024 fall show.

Homewood High School’s show choir is entering 2025 with a full schedule as they head into the competition season.

There are three choir groups: Network, Nexus and Continuum. Network is a mixed male/female group made up of grades 10-12. Nexus is the school’s all-female group, also grades 10-12. Continuum is another mixed group of only freshman students.

“Each group has their own competition show that we pick out and they learn,” said choir director Byron Mosquera.”Every year it's different. We change up the themes, we change up what they're about, and those are the ones that we take to competitions.”

Continuum’s show this year follows the theme of "Lost Cities," while Nexus is performing a painting-inspired show. Network will present a Coachella-themed show, with songs from artists who have previously performed at the festival.

“The kids learn those competition things throughout the entire fall,” Mosquera said. “So it's kind of like they're having to switch back and forth from competition stuff to fall shows stuff to Christmas stuff. So they're kind of learning a lot.”

Competitions began Jan. 18 and will go through March 16, with Nexus traveling to Glenwood in Chatham, Illinois, and Network will take a trip to Los Angeles. The season ends with a dessert cabaret themed around movies, with songs chosen by each of the seniors.

View the full show schedule at homewood.k12.al.us/Page/10#calendar5846/20250115/month.