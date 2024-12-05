HHS Fine Arts presents 2024 Holiday Spectacular

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Chris Cooper

The Homewood High School Fine Arts department will host the 2024 Holiday Spectacular on Dec. 12-13.

This collaborative show includes the Homewood Patriot Band, Show Choir, Star Spangled Girls, Color Guard, Theatre Department and Jazz Band.

"It's a two hour show, and it's a show. It's not like a typical high school band concert," said HHS band director Chris Cooper. "We have a band down on the floor in front of the stage, and that group probably plays about 15 songs, and sometimes there's a singer, sometimes there's a choir singing with the band. Sometimes there's dancers. It's like a variety show, and just the talent at Homewood High School is off the charts."

There will be two performances full of music, dancing and more. The first is Dec. 12 at 7 p.m., and the second is Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

The event will take place in the HHS auditorium. The first 10 rows can be reserved with VIP tickets purchased at https://gofan.co/event/2251948. The rest of the auditorium will be free seating.