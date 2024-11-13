HHS, John Carroll celebrate student athletes continuing careers in college

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Scott Butler Homewood High School celebrated nine student athletes on Nov. 13, 2024 as they signed to continue their sports in college. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School. Hohn Carroll Catholic High School senior Tori Botthof, second from right on bottom row, signed to play soccer at Wofford College on Nov. 12, 2024. Prev Next

Homewood High School celebrated student athletes on Wednesday as several signed to continue their athletic careers into college. John Carroll Catholic High School also celebrated on student signing on Tuesday.

HHS had nine students sign to play at various schools. The students are as follows:

Latham Binkley - Basketball, Trevecca Nazarene University

- Basketball, Trevecca Nazarene University Amelia Blish - Soccer, Maryville College

- Soccer, Maryville College Colvin Bussey - Track & Field, University of Alabama

- Track & Field, University of Alabama Izzy Knudsen - Volleyball, Occidental College

- Volleyball, Occidental College Emma Brooke Levering - Cross Country, Pennsylvania State University

- Cross Country, Pennsylvania State University Annie McBride - Soccer, Samford University

- Soccer, Samford University Ava Robinson - Basketball, Snead State Community College

- Basketball, Snead State Community College Jack Ross - Baseball, Southern Union Community College

- Baseball, Southern Union Community College Kaman Rouse - Golf, Snead State Community College

JCCHS senior Tori Botthof also signed to play soccer for Wofford College.