Hey Homewood: What's your favorite Halloween candy?

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups may be the top-selling Halloween candy in America, but Skittles are the favorite in Alabama, according to data collected by candystore.com.

Skittles ranked fourth nationally, based on candy sales data from the past 15 years. Other states that like Skittles the most include Oklahoma and South Carolina. Skittles came in second in Delaware, Florida, Hawaii and Vermont and third in California, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

The second favorite Halloween candy in Alabama was Starburst, followed by Hershey’s Mini Bars in third place.

Overall, people in the United States are expected to spend $3.68 billion this year on Halloween candy, according to the National Retail Federation. That’s up 16% from $3.18 billion worth of candy bought last year.

The average household is expected to spend $31.93 on Halloween candy this year, according to the federation.

There are about 172 million Americans who celebrate Halloween, and 96% of them purchase candy, according to candystore.com. Overall Halloween spending, including decorations and costumes, is expected to be $12.2 billion this year, up 15% from last year.

