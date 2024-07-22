Hero Doughnuts now serving dinner

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media A variety of doughnuts are displayed as guests make their orders at Hero Doughnuts on Central Avenue in Homewood on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

Hero Doughnuts is now serving dinner in their Homewood location.

The popular chain announced on social media last week that they would begin offering dinner service in all of their Alabama locations this month. Dinner will be served from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Homewood location, found at 1726 28th Avenue S., started serving dinner on Monday.