Harvest of Hope bringing this year’s event to your home

This year’s Harvest of Hope event is delivering gourmet meals to participants’ doors, including one offering from a Homewood-grown eatery.

On Oct. 22, those who placed orders for the 17th annual Harvest of Hope event will receive a three-course meal for two with a salad and entree from Black Sheep Kitchen and two fresh baked cookies from Homewood’s Cookie Fix. There will also be a wine pairing curated by United Johnson Brothers.

Harvest of Hope is an annual fundraiser that raises awareness about Cornerstone Schools of Alabama. All of the proceeds raised from the event benefit nearly 700 students at the schools, ranging from pre-K to 12th grade.

“Roughly 85% of our students are zoned to failing schools,” said Katie Belue, the communications manager at Cornerstone Schools. “That means that they’re attending schools in the bottom 6% of schools in the United States. Cornerstone helps to close that education gap by providing students with a world-class education.”

Traditionally, the event has been held at Barber Motorsports Park and Museum. Since this year’s event is “at home,” an online auction for the event will begin at noon Oct. 19 and will end Oct. 22 at 9 p.m.

“We are excited about this year’s Harvest at Home event and continue to be blessed by continuous support from the community,” said Cornerstone President Dr. Nita Carr. “The mission and work of Cornerstone would not be possible without our generous community friends and partners.”

Orders for the Harvest of Hope at Home event can be placed through Oct. 7. Visit csalabama.org/events/harvest for more information.