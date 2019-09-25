Handmade Arts Show, Pickin’ in the Park slated for Oct. 20

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jill Lindsey. The Handmade Arts Show and Pickin’ in the Park will be Oct. 20 at Homewood Central Park.

For football fans, the third Saturday in October is when the University of Alabama traditionally plays Tennessee. But this year, Oct. 20 marks the 26th annual Handmade Arts Show at Homewood Central Park.

More than 50 artists using various media will be set up at the show. Those artists will show works created from wood and metal, pottery, leather, mixed media, paintings, jewelry, photography, macrame and more.

“This is a family-friendly — and dog-friendly — event,” said Jill Lindsey, who is organizing the event. “This event has been held annually since 1994, and it was then combined with Pickin’ in the Park.”

Pickin’ in the Park is an interactive music session with local musicians. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own instruments, whether that’s bass, fiddles, banjos, guitars, mandolins or ukuleles, so that they can join in.

Patrons of the events will also have a chance to win some handmade art by purchasing a raffle ticket at the Homewood Arts Council tent. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the WellHouse organization, which rescues and provides opportunities to female victims of human trafficking who have been sexually exploited.

Both the Handmade Arts Show and Pickin’ in the Park are sponsored by the Homewood Arts Council and the city of Homewood. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the park off Oxmoor Road. For more information, visit handmadeartshowhomewood.com or email Jill Lindsey at jilllindsey1060@yahoo.com