Hall-Kent hosting annual Fall Festival

Photo courtesy of Suzanne Mills. The Hall-Kent Fall Festival will feature a variety of inflatables and games.

Hall-Kent Elementary School is hosting their annual fall festival on Nov. 2, offering a day full of fun games, food and more.

The festival is the school's only fundraiser, and 100% of proceeds go to the school. Principal Jill Walden said it takes the whole community to make this event successful.

"Each elementary school in the district hosts their own seasonal festival. The festivals are a great way for the community to come together and have fun while raising money for our schools," said Walden. "Last year, Hall-Kent's fall festival profited $77,000. Those funds helped support the school purchasing books for Pal’s Day, House System supplies, awards for various ceremonies. RISE summer field trips, national conferences for teachers, Ozbots for our STEM and technology classes, etc."

The event will include rides, inflatables, games, a cake walk, bake sale, food sponsored by the Pihakis Restaurant Group, face painting, a balloon artist, a silent auction, and more. This year's festivla will also feature some new additions such as a photo booth, a Dj, new food offerings and new auction items.

"Our annual fall festival is a vital way for community members to connect and parents to be involved," said Walden. "The event provides an opportunity to showcase local talent, promote local businesses, and strengthen community bonds. The festival fosters a sense of pride in local traditions and can be a great way to engage residents of all ages. Overall, this tradition can enhance community spirit and bring people together in a fun and joyful setting."

The event will take place from 1-5 p.m. on Hall-Kent's campus, located at 213 Hall Avenue.