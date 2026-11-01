Hall-Kent gearing up for 91st annual Fall Festival

× Expand Staff photo. A painting of Hall-Kent Elementary at its annual Fall Festival on Nov. 2, 2024.

The Hall-Kent Fall Festival will be held Nov. 7, celebrating 91 years of bringing the Hall-Kent Elementary School and Homewood community together.

The fall festival is Hall-Kent PTO’s largest fundraiser of the year, with 100% of the funds raised directly benefiting the students at Hall-Kent.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. and goes until 5 p.m.

Expand Staff photo. Student artwork on display at the 2024 Hall-Kent Fall Festival.

In 2025, the PTO awarded more than $45,000 in grants to support the school.

PTO President Mandy Busby said the fall festival is a great event because it brings everyone together.

“I think the 91-year tradition speaks to how much our families value those connections and the history of our school,” Busby said. “This is a big Homewood tradition.”

This year, there will be things such as a mix of classic carnival games and rides, local food vendors and silent auction items that local businesses in the area donate.

“This is a wonderful, volunteer-led effort that truly shows the heart of Hall-Kent,” Busby said.

These funds help provide classroom resources, academic enhancements and opportunities that support the teachers and enrich the students’ experiences throughout the school year.

The festival takes place at 213 Hall Ave.

For more information about the festival, visit hkespto.com.