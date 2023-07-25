Hall-Kent Elementary teacher featured in art display

× Expand Photo courtesy of Beverly Leboeuf

Donna Firnberg, an artist and teacher at Hall-Kent Elementary, will have her pieces of art on display in the Homewood City Hall Lobby.

Beverly Brice LeBoeuf, Chair of the Arts Council, said a reception will be held in honor of Firnberg on Friday, July 28 from 5-7 p.m. We are having a reception for the exhibit in the City Hall Lobby.

The council has resumed having artist installations in the lobby of city hall lasting about six weeks each.

-Submitted by Beverly Brice LeBoeuf