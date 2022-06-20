Groups retire U.S. flags

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Frances Smith From left to right: Members of the Msgr. Frank J. Wade Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Assembly Rick Lange, Patrick Rupinski, and John Spratley prepare old flags for the retirement ceremony at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.

More than 2,000 worn United States flags were properly retired in time for Flag Day thanks to the partnership of organizations from two Homewood churches.

On June 11, three days before Flag Day, members of the Monsignor Frank J. Wade Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Assembly from Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church joined forces with Boy Scouts of America Troop 97 from Trinity United Methodist Church to conduct the retirement ceremony. For six hours before the ceremony at the church, the knights collected 100 flags from over-the-mountain neighbors and 2,000 flags from Troy University.

Following the Pledge of Allegiance, the assembly’s Faithful Navigator John Spratley and master of ceremonies Rick Lange began the ceremony. As they recounted the symbolism of the stars and stripes and the dedication of past patriots, pieces of the flags were placed into fire. The preferred way to retire U. S. flags is cutting them, separating the stripes but keeping the blue field of stars intact and burning them. Flags cannot be buried or discarded. This was the eighth year for the flag retirement ceremony at OLS.

-- Submitted by Frances Smith