Group raises awareness of trafficking problem ahead of World Games

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. A billboard on Interstate 65 North at Oxmoor Road in Homewood displays an anti-human trafficking message sponsored by Zonta Club of Birmingham on Jan. 5. The Zonta advocacy campaign is “Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women. “The Birmingham group worked to have the message displayed for motorists traveling northbound into the city of Birmingham.

Birmingham has a reputation as a major center for human trafficking, according to law enforcement and other officials.

This is true in part because the city is at the center of several major transportation routes — Interstates 20, 59 and 65.

I-20 has often been dubbed a “superhighway” for human trafficking.

Recently, a women’s group in the area with a long history of concern over trafficking and women’s issues put up a billboard on I-65 to draw attention to the problem.

The Zonta Club of Birmingham put up the billboard on I-65 North near Interstate 459 in Hoover on Dec. 4 and then another billboard on Oxmoor Road in Homewood in January.

The billboard contains the message, "See something. Say something," meaning that residents should report what they consider suspicious activity.

“The billboard is in response to The World Games 2022 in Birmingham,” Bouler said.

The World Games will take place in the Birmingham area July 7-17 this year and is expected to draw about 100,000 visitors to the city from all over the world.

Club members are concerned that The World Games could cause an uptick in demand for sexual trafficking.

The city of Homewood has also dealt with the problem of human trafficking, Homewood police Sgt. John Carr said.

“It’s not widespread, but it does exist,” Carr said.

Carr said the department has conducted several sting operations throughout the past few years, coordinating with federal authorities, including the FBI, in an effort to stop the practice.

In 2021, Homewood police rescued five victims, Carr said.

Carr agreed The World Games brings a risk of “increased activity” in the world of trafficking.

Police are trained how to handle victims and spot trafficking. Carr said for those who want to help and keep a watchful eye, they can look for younger females accompanied by men. The females will often not stray far from the man, will not make eye contact and are often going from hotel to hotel, or changing rooms.

Other officials have expressed a similar concern, including Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

“An increase in tourists seeking entertainments, including commercial sex, increases the potential risks for exploitation and human trafficking,” Woodfin said in December 2019, according to a report at Birmingham Watch.

The Zonta Club of Birmingham was started in 1940 by professional women who were not allowed to join the then male-only Kiwanis and Rotary clubs. The goal is to empower women through service and advocacy.

Zonta of Birmingham has long been aware of human trafficking because it is a major issue with Zonta International, Bouler said.

The international organization has chapters in 63 countries and works with the United Nations to provide financial support and technical assistance to women and children in developing countries.

The local club has about 35 members and has taken on the issue of human trafficking in the past, sponsoring programs, speakers and posters in restaurant restrooms, Bouler said.

For several years, the club has funded billboards in Birmingham with the message, “Say No to Violence Against Women.” “We also support the YWCA women’s shelter and are hopeful that the billboard message helps,” Bouler said.

The club also promotes women’s issues online, club member Alison Smith said.

For more information, go to zontabirmingham.org, Zonta Club of Birmingham on Facebook or Zonta Birmingham on Twitter.