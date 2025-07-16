Greg Cobb running for council

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Greg Cobb is running to represent Ward 3 on Homewood City Council in the 2025 municipal election.

Gregg Cobb, a longtime Homewood resident and former city employee with more than two decades of experience in engineering and public works, has announced his candidacy for the Ward 3 seat on the Homewood City Council.

Cobb served the city from 1998 until his retirement in 2021. During his tenure, he oversaw engineering, planning, zoning, and infrastructure projects that contributed significantly to the city's development.

“I’m here because of my experience and what I know about Homewood and running that department for 20-plus years,” Cobb said. “You can’t buy experience."

Cobb played a key role in public works initiatives, particularly in sidewalk construction, stormwater infrastructure, and flood mitigation. He said he secured multiple grants to expand the city’s sidewalk network, often handling design and inspections himself to cut costs.

“The first grant I had on Broadway, those sidewalks cost $89 a running foot. I got them down to $39 because I didn’t have to pay for engineering, didn’t have to pay for inspection, because I did it,” he said. “Over two years, I did over a million dollars worth of sidewalks with a can of spray paint.”

Years of attending council, zoning, and planning commission meetings gave Cobb insight into the city’s governance. Now retired, he said he’s ready to put that experience to use on the council.

“I’ve sat in those council meetings for 20 years. I went to every council meeting, Board of Zoning Adjustments and Planning Commission meeting,” he said. “I saw a lot of things that I didn’t agree with, and so I said, you know, one day I’d like to be on the council.”

Cobb identified water management as one of his top priorities, especially as Homewood faces ongoing redevelopment.

“Water is the number one problem we have,” he said. “If we don’t keep a handle on that and prepare for it, we’re going to have problems.”

He said areas near Griffin Creek and Samford University need careful oversight.

“When you start developing along that watershed, you’ve got to protect your watershed, and all that development is going to increase your flood,” he said.

Cobb also emphasized his commitment to accessibility and open communication with residents.

"I’ve dealt with the public most of my life in one form or another," he said. "I’ll just listen to their concerns and take the best move I can come up with.”

Elections are Aug. 26, and Cobb is running against candidates Chris Lane, John Manzelli and Keith Young.