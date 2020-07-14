Council reviews updates to Green Springs revitalization project

× Expand Rendering courtesy of Kimley-Horn The revitalization concept will narrow the four lanes of traffic from 12 feet to 11 feet to make room for a median with greenery and trees in the middle. The concept also includes 5-feet-wide bike lanes on each side of the road with room for a buffer between the bike lane and vehicle travel lane in some portions.

Green Springs Highway will soon see some major improvements: new crosswalks, greenery, bike lanes and more.

Clark Bailey, a representative from Kimley-Horn, provided updates on the Green Springs Revitalization project at a special called council work session July 13. The project is still in the planning phase, with about 60 percent of the design plans complete, Bailey said.

As of right now, Green Springs Highway has two vehicle travel lanes in each direction with a turning lane in the middle. The revitalization concept will narrow the four lanes of traffic from 12 feet to 11 feet to make room for a median with greenery and trees in the middle.

“We’re able to reallocate our widths to give us the same amount of vehicle lanes but add some nice bike lanes in there, too,” Bailey said.

The concept also includes 5-feet-wide bike lanes on each side of the road with room for a buffer between the bike lane and vehicle travel lane in some portions.

“One of the things we’re looking at is … the flex posts and some other options to place inside that barrier to help delineate that space,” Bailey said. “If someone is riding their bike, they feel a lot safer, and the cars are a lot more aware of that.”

Another goal of the revitalization project is to allow for better pedestrian safety. There are homes on the eastern side of Green Springs Highway that are zoned for Hall-Kent, which is in West Homewood. Connectivity between sidewalks will help these students and other pedestrians safely cross Green Springs Highway.

For example, where Old Columbiana Road intersects with Green Springs Highway at BBVA Bank, there is not currently a crosswalk for pedestrians to walk across Green Springs — there are only crosswalks that allow pedestrians to cross Columbiana. In the renderings Bailey brought to the Council, there is a crosswalk that would allow a pedestrian to safely walk from Dollar Tree across Green Springs to Walmart Neighborhood Market, for example.

Sidewalk connectivity could also be improved at the intersection of Broadway Street and Green Springs Highway. Currently, pedestrians can only cross Green Springs on one side of Broadway. Bailey presented plans to paint another crosswalk for pedestrians crossing Green Springs from the other side of Broadway.

At the intersection of Green Springs and Valley Avenue, which is near the edge of Birmingham City Limits, there is a piece of land that doesn’t have a sidewalk to connect to the rest of the sidewalk along Green Springs going into Birmingham. Bailey said his team is coordinating with ALDOT and the city of Birmingham to add in a small sidewalk there and complete the connection.

Ward 3 representative Walter Jones asked if there would be any traffic signal improvements. He mentioned that when drivers approach the Green Springs intersection from Oxmoor Road, the alignment of the lights can be confusing. Many people pull out into the intersection when they’re not supposed to, Jones said. Bailey said his team would look at shifting the signal heads to see if that would help.

Although there are not currently plans to update any traffic signals, Bailey said there are plans to upgrade pedestrian features.

“Especially where we’re putting crosswalks in,” Bailey said. “We don’t want to put crosswalks in and then not have a signal for the pedestrians.”

Bailey’s team might also in the future explore changes to traffic signal timing, he said.

The goal is to be finished with the planning process by early fall, Bailey said. Construction should begin thereafter, and Bailey said he hopes it will begin before the new year.

“It’s really going to be a transformative project for our city,” said Ward 1 representative Andy Gwaltney. “We’ve done a lot of good work over there in the past, and I think this is going to take this to the next level.”