Gov. Ivey, other officials launch statewide ‘Drive Electric Alabama’ campaign in Birmingham"

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other officials recently came to UAB to launch a statewide campaign promoting the benefits of electric vehicles.

Alabama officials want state residents to strongly consider the personal, economic and environmental benefits of driving electric vehicles, or EVs.

That’s the message behind the new Drive Electric Alabama education and marketing campaign recently launched by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

Drive Electric Alabama is designed to raise awareness about EVs and promote the benefits of EVs in residents’ everyday lives and the state’s economic future.

The campaign had its official kickoff at a Nov. 29 media event on the UAB campus, according to a news release from organizers.

Gov. Kay Ivey and other state officials, including ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell, took part in the event, which was at an EV charging station in a parking lot off University Boulevard near 16th Street South.

“As automakers make significant investments in electric vehicles, we know more and more motorists will consider purchasing one,” Ivey told attendees. “In addition, automobile manufacturing is one of Alabama’s key industries, and we want to make sure that this economic engine remains vibrant for Alabama’s workers.”

“It’s clear electric vehicles represent the next generation of automobile manufacturing,” Boswell added. “That’s precisely why this is the perfect time for Alabamians to learn about electric vehicles, as many auto manufacturers, including Mercedes-Benz right here in our state, are beginning to add electric vehicles to their fleets.”

The Drive Electric Alabama campaign will include television, radio and digital advertising, as well as billboards and events.

The inaugural marketing push — with the tagline as “Electric Gets You There” — stresses the cost savings associated with EVs as well as their functionality.

“Automobile manufacturers have announced billions of dollars in investments in EVs in the last year, but most Alabama motorists have questions about how far EVs can travel on a single charge, how often and where EVs are charged, and how much money is saved by switching from gasoline to electric,” said Michael Staley, president of the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition.

Drive Electric Alabama supporters include Alabama Power, the Energy Institute of Alabama, the Alabama State Department of Commerce, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Alabama Transportation Institute.

In addition to the marketing campaign, ADECA is developing a statewide infrastructure plan related to EVs, which should be completed by year’s end.

For more information, go to drive electric.alabama.gov.

