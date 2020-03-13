Gov. Ivey closes schools March 19-April 5; coronavirus confirmed in Jefferson County

× Expand Photo by Dan Starnes 200313_coronavirus A worker helps test somebody for COVID-19, a novel coronavirus, at Assurance Health in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, March 13.

At the close of business on March 18, all K-12 public schools in Alabama will go on a 2 1/2-week break, by order of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who on Friday afternoon declared a state of emergency due to the new coronavirus.

Friday saw the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, originating from Montgomery County at Maxwell Air Force Base, state leaders said in a morning press conference.

In an afternoon press conference, the state’s health officer, Dr. Scott Harris, announced there were four more cases, including one in Jefferson County, which involved an individual who had traveled internationally and gotten sick. That person is isolated, Harris said.

Alabama schools Superintendent Eric Mackey said that, during the break for schools, state school leaders will determine next steps, with a target date of students returning to school of April 6.

Because Ivey declared a state of emergency, those 12 days do not have to be made up, Mackey said. Mackey urged students and families to take this seriously and avoid large crowds.

All school athletic events from the close of school business on March 18 through April 5 have been canceled.

This decision does not impact private schools, Mackey said.

On Friday, Birmingham-area residents waited to get tested for COVID-19, at Assurance Health, forming a long line on Acton Road.

The Vestavia Hills clinic has been approved to offer the tests to those who have been approved for testing by a healthcare physician or who get approved by a provider who will be at both the Vestavia location, 2868 Acton Road, as well as 727 Memorial Drive in Bessemer.

“Due to the concern of exposure in clinics and waiting rooms, healthcare providers have expressed desire to send patients for off-site testing,” the company said in a news release. “Once we receive a patient sample, it will be processed and results available within 4 hours. As of now, we have the capacity to run upwards of 10,000 patient samples per week with room for increased volume, as needed.”

Healthcare providers can order directly through the website, email or phone.

“I’m proud of the tireless effort our lab put into expediting the delivery of the COVID-19 testing. It was evident that our team was on a mission to do our part,” said Mary Beth Minyard, director of microbiology at Assurance. “I’m sure physicians across the state will be relieved there is now an Alabama-based commercial lab that can offer this rapid testing for their patients. No one wants this spreading any quicker than it already has."