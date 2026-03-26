Good Friday procession to travel through Homewood churches

× Expand Way of the Cross Area residents participate in the annual Way of the Cross service.

The Homewood Way of the Cross will take place Friday, April 3, at 2 p.m., beginning at the Homewood Central Park Amphitheater.

The annual Good Friday event, which began in 1994, brings together multiple Christian congregations from across Homewood for a public procession and time of reflection. Participants will follow a route along Oxmoor Road with stops at All Saints Episcopal Church, Trinity United Methodist Church and Dawson Memorial Baptist Church before concluding at Edgewood Presbyterian Church.

Leaders and members from several churches, including Bethel AME, Friendship Baptist, Homewood Community Church and Homewood Cumberland Presbyterian, will take part. The event is free and open to the public.