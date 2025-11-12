Glow Parade to light up West Homewood on Nov. 16

× Expand Trinity West Homewood Glow Parade

Trinity West Homewood will host its annual Glow Parade on Sunday, Nov. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m., beginning at Seeds Coffee and ending at Trinity West on Oak Grove Road.

The parade invites community members of all ages to join in — not just watch — by decorating bikes, strollers, wagons, wheelchairs and pets with lights and glow gear. Participants are encouraged to bring their own, but materials will also be provided.

After the walk, a celebration on the Trinity West front lawn will feature inflatables, food and music.

Shuttle service from Trinity West to Seeds will run from 4 to 4:20 p.m. The event is free and open to all.

Learn more at trinitybirmingham.com/event/glow-parade/.