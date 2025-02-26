Get to Know: Tina Liollio, owner of Tina’s Market

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tina's Market Tina’s Market is a local market that offers scratch-made take-home meals and catering services.

Tina Liollio is the founder of Tina’s Market, a local market that offers scratch-made take-home meals and catering services.

Liollio opened Local Link Bham in 2019 with a passion for connecting businesses and nonprofits to the local hospitality and event industry, but the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans. With no events in sight, she began cooking and delivering homemade meals for friends and family, and Tina’s Market was born.

Pulling from her Sicilian and Greek roots, Liollio embraces her natural passion for cooking and entertaining, and the market features many of the Mediterranean meals she grew up eating.

Q: What inspired you to start your business?

A: I grew up in the restaurant and hospitality industry—my dad owned a restaurant. In 2020, friends and family started asking for meal prep, and it grew from there!

Q: What has been your favorite moment?

A: Opening in our current space! Hero Donuts was here before, and it’s great to bring a nostalgic feel to the community.

Q: What are some popular items?

A: Meat lasagna, Greek chicken and rice, Chex mix, Little T’s Specialty Cakes, homemade Little Debbie’s cakes and protein balls.

Q: What’s your personal favorite?

A: I love the veggie lasagnas!

Q: How has your business impacted people?

A: We provide convenient, ready-made meals, especially helpful for busy moms. We also cater for schools and offer kid-friendly goody meals.

Q: What’s new for Tina’s Market?

A: We’re working on getting a beer and wine license, expanding catering, and participating in local events like Taste of Homewood.

Q: Where can people find you online?

A: Follow us on Instagram @tinas_market_bham!

Tina's Market will be participating in this year's Taste of Homewood event. Tickets are available now for $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Purchase your tickets here.