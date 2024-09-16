Get to Know: John Kemp, president and CEO of the Lakeshore Foundation

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Kemp John Kemp is the president and CEO of the Lakeshore Foundation

Born without arms or legs, John Kemp has dedicated his life to disability advocacy. Kemp is widely respected for his work in disability leadership and service, and he currently serves as the President & CEO of the Lakeshore Foundation (4000 Ridgeway Drive).

After graduating from Georgetown University and Washburn University School of Law, he went on to co-founded the American Association of People with Disabilities in 1995. He recently served as president and CEO of the Viscardi Center and Henry Viscardi School.

He also spent time as the National Executive Director of United Cerebral Palsy Associations, President and CEO of VSA Arts and VSA Arts International, and as General Counsel and Vice President of Development for the National Easter Seal Society.

Kemp is a recipient of the Henry B. Betts Award, widely regarded as America’s highest honor for disability leadership and service, and the Dole Leadership Prize from the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas, whose recipients include Nelson Mandela and former U.S. Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

He has also received two honorary Doctorate degrees from the Washburn University School of Law and the University of Connecticut,

His latest book, Disability Friendly: How to Move from Clueless to Inclusive, calls on businesses around the world to realize the opportunities presented by employing people with disabilities.

Tell us a bit about you.

I have been a CEO of disability related nonprofit organizations for the past 35 years and I have worked for nonprofits for probably 45 years. Born without arms or legs, wearing prostheses, gone to regular schools… practiced law for many years.

What's the best part about living here?

The weather, even though it's hot right now, about nine months of the year, it's spectacular. And Lakeshore Foundation is one-of-a-kind in the United States, and I'm proud to be its CEO. And I have family here, lots of family. That's great.

How did you decide to pursue your career?

I pursued a career in law because the disability rights movement was just maturing, and the rehab act of 1973 was passed in the same year I graduated from law school. So, I knew it was destiny to combine those two, and I've been a disability rights lawyer and executive ever since.

What's something about you that people might be surprised to learn?

Most people don't know that I was the 1960 National Easter Seal poster child. Traveled the United States, went to Australia, met the Prime Minister Robert Mendez, have been in the White House to meet Mamie Eisenhower. I have had a wonderful life because of my service.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

It would be to not be able to gain weight so easily. Gosh, I battle it all the time. I'd like to be taller but I can, with prostheses, I could be taller… But there isn't much that I really want to change about myself. I think my dad did a great job of raising us and appreciating and respecting other people and their choices and their lives.