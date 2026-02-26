Get lucky at the Homewood Public Library’s Irish movie bingo party

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library will host an Irish Movie Bingo Party on Tuesday, March 3, from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Large Auditorium.

Guests can test their luck by playing bingo while watching a festive Irish-themed movie. Participants will mark off scenes and lines on their bingo cards as they happen on screen for a chance to win prizes. The event combines the fun of a game night with the entertainment of a movie, setting the mood for St. Patrick’s Day.

Light refreshments will be provided. Registration is required at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/event/15628657.