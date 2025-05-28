Get a preview of the Homewood Star's June edition

Expand Cover of the Homewood Star's June 2025 edition.

As we head into the summer season, the future of Homewood is in question, and the answer lies with Samford University’s Creekside development. We dive into the details of the development in our cover piece, and more information is available through a video on our website. Be sure to check out these pieces before the public hearings on the topic at City Council on June 9. We also examine how the changing landscape of college athletics — including NIL and the transfer portal — is impacting the recruitment of local high school athletes. In the city section, read about construction at City Hall.

Meet new Edgewood Elementary Principal Ashley McCullars and celebrate the Class of 2025 one more time in this month’s school section. Take a look at spring sports happenings in the sports section and welcome Jason

Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Sarah Owens

Harlow as the new Lady Patriots basketball coach.

In community news, learn about Mac Maflahi’s journey from Yemen to success in the Homewood High School band — and meet a few more members of our community.