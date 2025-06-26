Get a preview of the Homewood Star's July edition

Expand Cover of the Homewood Star's July 2025 edition.

Things in Homewood are heating up — and not just because it's summer.

The long-running Creekside debate reached a turning point as developers withdrew their rezoning and development plan applications. You’ll find details about what that means for neighbors and the city’s growth on this month’s cover.

Election season is also in full swing, with several City Council seats and the mayor’s office up for grabs in August. Candidate listings are available in the city section.

Also on our cover, don’t miss part two of our series examining how the changing landscape of college athletics — including direct payments from universities thanks to a legal case — is affecting student-athletes.

In school news, learn how Homewood Middle School Assistant Band Director Mackenzie Owens balances music and motherhood. Over in business, meet new Ironwood chef Kirstyn Bielawa. In the events section, check out this year’s Tour de Cahaba.

Finally, spring postseason awards highlight standout student athletes in the sports section, and Paul Doran is recognized for his service to the Homewood Public Library in our community coverage.