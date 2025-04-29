Get a preview of Homewood Star's May edition

Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Sarah Owens

As we step into the spring and summer months, Homewood continues to see development popping up across town. From the steakhouse featured in last month’s issue to new activity on Samford University’s proposed Creekside District and progress in West Homewood, the city keeps growing.

Homewood High School’s entrepreneurial offerings are also expanding with the launch of the new Personalized Patriot Program — you can read more about that in the school section.

In events, you’ll find a feature on the annual Art in the Lot at Trinity United Methodist Church. Outside of the Creekside development, Samford had several other happenings last month, including Zeta Tau Alpha’s annual breast cancer fundraiser, the Samford Medallion Award ceremony and a senior art and design exhibit. You can learn more about those in our community section, along with a feature on local author Charles Ghigna.

Expand Front page of the Homewood Star's May 2025 edition.

Finally, take a moment to celebrate our spring high school athletes in the sports section.