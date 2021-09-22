George Will speaking Thursday

George Will, the longtime newspaper columnist known for writing about conservatism and baseball, is speaking at an event hosted by the Public Affairs Research Council at Red Mountain Theatre on Sept. 23.

The event is part of their 2021 Speaker Series, and guests will receive an autographed copy of his latest book, "American Happiness and Discontents."

The event is limited to 200 people in-person, but there is a virtual option. Masks will be required.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Here is more information from the PARCA website:

"Will is a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist who is considered to be today's most widely read columnist. He has had eight collections of his Newsweek and Washington Post columns published including One Man's America and Men at Work: The Craft of Baseball, which was a New York Times Bestseller. He is the author of several other books on America's favorite pastime and is a member of Major League Baseball's Blue Ribbon Panel."

The timeline for the evening is as follows:

5:30PM: Cocktails & Small Plates

7:00PM: Presentation by George Will followed by Q&A

8:00PM: Dessert Reception & Book Signing

The event is closed to the media.