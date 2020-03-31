GBHS plans to open pet pantry during pandemic, fosters out all adoptable animals

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Lady Bird, a three-legged Beagle that is adoptable through the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, walks in the grass during Vestavia Hills Community Night Out held at City Hall, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson

For the first time since opening in the early 2000s, there aren’t any animals at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society’s Snow Drive location near Homewood.

“It’s so quiet,” said CEO Allison Black Cornelius during a Facebook live post. “We’ve never seen it like this — it’s kind of weird. It’s bittersweet.”

The GBHS, which has a Birmingham address, had to close during the COVID-19 pandemic because it is not an essential business in the Shelter in Place Order as mandated by the City of Birmingham. Cornelius said GBHS is taking this time to transform the building into a community pet pantry with toys, food and other supplies available through donations.

“We are grateful to be able to serve pet owners, fosters, rescues, and other shelters,” Cornelius said in a release. “We know that many families are struggling financially right now, and it is our hope that the GBHS Regional Pet Pantry will alleviate a little of their stress and ensure that our community’s pets are not forgotten.”

The pet pantry will open 9 a.m. April 2. On March 31, over Greater Good donated 45,000 pounds of food. Future donations can be dropped off at Snow Drive on weekdays from 1-4 p.m.

To make room for the transition, approximately 210 animals were placed in foster care over the course of 10 days, said Lindsey Mays, the director of marketing for GBHS. The humane society received over 250 foster applications.

“We are beyond thankful for everyone who has stepped up and become a foster home or opened up their hearts to one of these pets,” she said.

Those who want to complete a pet pantry application should visit gbhs.org/regionalpetpantry.