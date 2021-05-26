Gavin King to coach HHS girls basketball

× Expand Gavin King

Gavin King will be the new girls head basketball coach at Homewood High School.

King has served as Childersburg High School’s varsity girls basketball coach for four years and has led the team to regional appearances, area championships and the final four. He has 12 years of coaching experience and was named Talladega County’s Coach of the Year for 2018, 2019 and 2020. As a head coach, he has compiled a record of 102-29. His team has won four straight area championships, four regional appearances and two final four appearances.

“Coach King brings lots of energy to the court and has great vision and expertise in basketball that will help shape our program moving forward,” Homewood High School Athletics Director Doug Gann said. “His passion for building a program from the youth level through high school shows his dedication for developing student athletes. We are excited to have him leading our Lady Patriots.”

– Submitted by Merrick Wilson.